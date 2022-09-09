Operation London Bridge: Here's The Protocol That May Follow UK Queen Elizabeth's Death

In an end of an era, UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the world's second-longest reigning monarch, passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. During her 70-year tenure on the throne, she appointed 15 Prime Ministers beginning from Anthony Eden in 1955 to Liz Truss on Tuesday. Interestingly, the plan in the aftermath of her demise codenamed 'Operation London Bridge' was prepared by the UK government many years ago and accessed by news publication POLITICO in September 2021. It detailed the events that might kick in from the day of the UK Queen's death to her funeral.

Here is how 'Operation London Bridge' might pan out:

On the day of the UK Queen's death (referred to as D-Day), her private secretary will inform the PM about this news.

Flags in Westminster will be lowered to half-mast and the Parliament will be adjourned if it is functioning

Moreover, the websites of the UK government shall display a black banner at the top

At 10 am on the day after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Accession Council will meet at the St. James’ Palace to proclaim Prince Charles as the new UK monarch

The Parliament will meet to issue a message of condolence and regular business of the House will be suspended for 10 days

On the second day after her demise, the UK Queen's body will be transported to London

King Charles III will travel across the UK for the next two days

The procession of her coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place on the fifth day after her demise

For the following three days, people can pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II in the Westminster Hall

Her final rites will be performed at the Westminster Abbey on the 10th day after her demise. This will be declared as a day of national mourning in the UK

Queen Elizabeth's reign

Born on April 21, 1926, in London, she was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth - the Duke and Duchess of York. She received a private home education before starting to serve in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. In 1947, she married former Greek and Danish royal Philip Mountbatten. After Elizabeth's accession as Queen in 1952, her husband assumed the role of consort and discharged his duty until his death in April last year.