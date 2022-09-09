Last Updated:

Operation London Bridge: Here's The Protocol That May Follow UK Queen Elizabeth's Death

Codenamed 'Operation London Bridge', a plan listing procedures after UK Queen Elizabeth II's demise was prepared many years ago. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Digital Desk
Queen Elizabeth

Image: AP


In an end of an era, UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the world's second-longest reigning monarch, passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. During her 70-year tenure on the throne, she appointed 15 Prime Ministers beginning from Anthony Eden in 1955 to Liz Truss on Tuesday. Interestingly, the plan in the aftermath of her demise codenamed 'Operation London Bridge' was prepared by the UK government many years ago and accessed by news publication POLITICO in September 2021. It detailed the events that might kick in from the day of the UK Queen's death to her funeral.

Here is how 'Operation London Bridge' might pan out:

  • On the day of the UK Queen's death (referred to as D-Day), her private secretary will inform the PM about this news. 
  • Flags in Westminster will be lowered to half-mast and the Parliament will be adjourned if it is functioning
  • Moreover, the websites of the UK government shall display a black banner at the top
  • At 10 am on the day after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Accession Council will meet at the St. James’ Palace to proclaim Prince Charles as the new UK monarch
  • The Parliament will meet to issue a message of condolence and regular business of the House will be suspended for 10 days
  • On the second day after her demise, the UK Queen's body will be transported to London
  • King Charles III will travel across the UK for the next two days
  • The procession of her coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place on the fifth day after her demise
  • For the following three days, people can pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II in the Westminster Hall
  • Her final rites will be performed at the Westminster Abbey on the 10th day after her demise. This will be declared as a day of national mourning in the UK

Queen Elizabeth's reign

Born on April 21, 1926, in London, she was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth - the Duke and Duchess of York. She received a private home education before starting to serve in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. In 1947, she married former Greek and Danish royal Philip Mountbatten. After Elizabeth's accession as Queen in 1952, her husband assumed the role of consort and discharged his duty until his death in April last year.

In a statement issued after her demise, new UK King Charles III remarked, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." 

READ | US President Biden pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II as UK monarch passes away
READ | As UK's Queen Elizabeth II passes away, here's all that the Royal Funeral will entail
READ | Indian valuables UK could have returned under late Queen Elizabeth's reign; here's a list
READ | 'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
First Published:
COMMENT