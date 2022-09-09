Operation London Bridge: Here's The Protocol That May Follow UK Queen Elizabeth's Death

Quick links:
Image: AP
In an end of an era, UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the world's second-longest reigning monarch, passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. During her 70-year tenure on the throne, she appointed 15 Prime Ministers beginning from Anthony Eden in 1955 to Liz Truss on Tuesday. Interestingly, the plan in the aftermath of her demise codenamed 'Operation London Bridge' was prepared by the UK government many years ago and accessed by news publication POLITICO in September 2021. It detailed the events that might kick in from the day of the UK Queen's death to her funeral.
Born on April 21, 1926, in London, she was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth - the Duke and Duchess of York. She received a private home education before starting to serve in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. In 1947, she married former Greek and Danish royal Philip Mountbatten. After Elizabeth's accession as Queen in 1952, her husband assumed the role of consort and discharged his duty until his death in April last year.
In a statement issued after her demise, new UK King Charles III remarked, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."