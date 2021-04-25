Oprah Reveals Moment That 'surprised' Her The Most During Harry And Meghan's Interview

American TV Personality Oprah Winfrey recently revealed that she was equally flabbergasted as the rest of the world when Meghan Markle accused the British Royal Family of racism and callousness. Speaking on Nancy O’Dell’s recently launched Talkshoplive channel, the 67-year-old reckoned that he was absolutely no idea that her interview would have such a “reverberating impact” that it has had and continues to have. "I was surprised," Oprah said during the first episode she also added that one of the most shocking moments of the two-hour tell-all came when Meghan revealed that an unnamed member of the royal family had "conversations with Harry about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born".

On March 8, Winfrey hosted a bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, garnering a viewership of over 50 million worldwide. During the jaw-dropping one-on-one, two of the most significant allegations Meghan made concerned the palace’s alleged indifference to her mental health struggles as well as her claim that palace officials expressed "concerns" over their son Archie’s skin colour while she was pregnant. In the interview, Meghan, however, had refrained from naming the specific royal who had hurled racial slurs against her son alleging that it will be "too damaging" for that person. After the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen that read:

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

'Truthful, open, vulnerable'

The media mogul went on to say that she and the couple had a "shared intention" for the interview, which was to tell "the truth". Reflecting on the conflab, she said that it was not only “truthful” but also “open” and “vulnerable”. In addendum to the former Suits actor revealing that she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the UK, Prince Harry also stated that that the royal family had slashed his finances after they announced to step back from their royal duties in 2020. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)