Paddington Bear Bids Farewell To Queen Elizabeth, Says 'Thank You Ma'am, For Everything'

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After her death on 8 September. As ributes have been flooding in for the British monarch, Paddington Bear, who shared tea with Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, paid homage to Britain's longest serving monarch stating "thank you ma'am, for everything".

The Paddington Bear in a tweet said, "Thank you, Ma’am, for everything." Notably, the Queen and the Paddington bear had bonded in June over their love of marmalade sandwiches as part of the Platinum Party at the palace. Buckingham Palace shared the video featuring the Paddington bear and the British monarch on YouTube. In the video, the duo sat opposite each other at a table for tea as Queen Elizabeth II shared an afternoon tea with Paddington Bear.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The Paddington bear in the dining room started having tea straight from the teapot and even sprayed cream at a Palace official. The Paddington bear then offered Queen marmalade sandwiches and said, "Would you like to have marmalade sandwiches as I always keep one for emergencies." In response, the British monarch said, "So, do I" and opened her handbag to reveal her marmalade sandwich. The Paddington bear concluded, "Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And Thank you for everything." To which the Queen responded by saying, "That's very kind." The bear used the same words once again, but this time to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, 8 September. All four of her children travelled to Balmoral to be by her side as she breathed her last. Buckingham Palace in a statement said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss stated that the Britain is 'devastated' by the death of the queen, the 'rock' on which modern Britain was built. Speaking outside Downing Street, she said: "We are all devastated" at the news of the Queen's death, which is a "huge shock to the nation and the world". She described the Queen as "a rock on which modern Britain was built" and stressed that "Britain is the great country it is today because of her." Truss further said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons.

