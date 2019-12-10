People Dress As Santa Claus To Run For A Charity Event In London

Thousands of runners take part in the Santa Run charity event organised in London. The charity run was organised to raise money for 'Save the Children' cause. According to Skyline Events, the charity run saw 3,000 people participate in the event with options to run either 5km or 10km across Victoria Park. The organisers were hoping to raise between £500,000 and £1m from the event and this year following record participation the target seems achievable.

London Santa Run

The event takes place in London annually and the event is now in its 10th year. The event is different because it encourages people to leave their usual running gear and dress like a Santa to take part in the 5km or 10km run. After the runners reached the finishing point they were greeted with mince pies and Christmas carols with official souvenir medals for their contributions. Runners this year were very energetic and showed passion for the run, said one volunteer who was present at the event.

Another Santa event was taking place simultaneously in Glasgow, Scotland that saw more than 7,000 people participate in the charity. Skyline Events confirmed that the event was the biggest one yet with record participation. The Glasgow event that coincided London's charity run was organised by Glasgow City Council, to raise money for several charities. The 'Santa Dash' event in Glasgow has raised over $450,000 since it started in 2006.

London Santa Run was organised on December 8 and brought together with a vast array of fundraisers, all with a desire for adventure and the common cause of doing something special for charity. The perfect atmosphere and fun environment made the place happening for everyone who took part in the charity run. People at the event were saying that they loved and enjoyed the run and would take part in next year's run as well.

