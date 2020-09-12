Pioneering British Designer, Retailer, And Restaurateur Terence Conran Dies At 88

Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer, and restaurateur, has died. He was 88. His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday. The statement called Conran a visionary who revolutionized the way people live in Britain.

Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture, and the arts around the world. His family said that at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people's lives. From the late forties to the present day, his energy and creativity thrived in his shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, and hotels, and through his many design, architecture and furniture making businesses, the family said. Conran also founded The Design Museum in London, which his family described as one of his "proudest moments.

It is with great sadness we announce British designer, retailer, and restaurateur Sir Terence Conron passed away peacefully tofay at his Barton Court home aged 88. He was a visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised the way we live in Britain. A proud patriot, Sir Terence promoted the best of British design, culture and the arts around the world and at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people's lives. From the late forties to the present day, his energy and creativity thrived in his shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels and through his many design, architecture, and furniture making businesses. Founding the Design Museum in London was one of his proudest moments and through its endeavours he remained a relentless champion of the importance of education to young people in the creative industries. Sir Terence enjoyed a remarkable life to the full and always maintained that his work never felt like a jon - everything he did for business he would have done for pleasure. In his private life he was adored by his family and friends and we will miss him dearly. It gives us great comfort to know that many of you will mourn with us but we ask that you celebrate Terence's extraordinary legacy and contribution to the country he loved so dearly.

