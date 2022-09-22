Prince Andrew 'lobbied Very Hard' To Prevent Charles From Becoming King, New Book Claims

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, "lobbied very hard" to prevent Charles from taking to the throne, according to a new biography. He even tried to convince Queen Elizabeth II to stop Charles from marrying Camilla who he insisted was not trustworthy and insufficiently aristocratic. Andrew worked with Princess Diana who was alive then and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to stop Charles from becoming King, The Telegraph reported citing a new biography written by Angela Levin. He wanted the Queen to declare Prince William as King with the Duke of York being named his Regent. Notably, Charles became King of Britain after Queen Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle on 8 September in Scotland.

A "senior insider" at the palace told Angela Levin, "When Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew's wife Sarah (Duchess of York), she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become Regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager." Angela Levin's new book on the life of Camilla claimed that the Duke of York was "very nasty" to Queen Consort. Andrew "lobbied very hard with the hope" that Charles would not take up the throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died and William would 'wear the crown.'

Prince Andrew tried to convince Queen to stop Charles-Camilla marriage

In the book, the author also wrote that Prince Andrew tried to convince the Queen to stop Charles from marrying Camilla by being "quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty about Camilla". The book has revealed that his behaviour was "very, very negative and extremely pleasant" to Queen Elizabeth, who disagreed with his views. It marked one of the rare occasions when Andrew did not get what he wanted. Prince Andrew was "so hostile" to Camilla's "emergence and acceptance that it's doubtful it has ever been forgiven."

Prince Andrew & King Charles ties

Prince Andrew and King Charles reportedly had an uneasy relationship over the years which turned worse after Prince Andrew's name emerged in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The now-King was instrumental in Buckingham Palace's decision when it announced that the Prince would be stripped of all his military titles and patronages, The DailyMail reported. Palace sources have revealed that the decision was "ruthless and swift" and had been "widely discussed" within the Royal family after Andrew's failed attempt to convince the judge to dismiss the case against him. Notably, Prince Andrew was able to settle the lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre who had filed a sexual assault case against him.

Image: AP