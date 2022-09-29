Prince Andrew May Get Sidelined As Reduced To Dog-walking Duty Under King Charles: Report

The accession of King Charles III as the monarch of the United Kingdom may not be a happy opportunity for Prince Andrew, whose attempts to resume his public persona and official responsibilities appear to have little chance of success given the tension in his family dynamic with his elder brother, Daily Star reported. According to a royal expert, Prince Andrew's only job may be "Lord High Dogwalker - keeper of the royal corgis." Nigel Cawthorne, a royal expert, claimed that the Duke of York's position in public life is practically over.

Cawthorne further said, as quoted by the newspaper, “I can't see he's got much of a role [in the Royals] aside from Lord High Dogwalker - keeper of the royal corgis.” He also asserted that the issue surrounding the civil sex abuse lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Andrew is unlikely to go away very soon. Despite the fact that the matter was resolved earlier this week and the prince consistently denied any misconduct on his part, Sputnik reported.

In addition to this, Richard Fitzwilliams, another royal expert, agreed with Cawthorne and stated, "It isn't remotely conceivable he could get his titles and patronages back as there is no public support from him at all."

The publication also speculates that given the "prickly" relationship between Prince Andrew and King Charles, Princess Anne may take up the position of counsellor of state presently held by Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew paid homage to his late mother

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew paid homage to his late mother a day before Queen Elizabeth II's royal burial and said he will miss her "advice and humour." In addition to calling the late queen "Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty," the Duke of York referred to her as a "three in one" Queen and expressed his eternal gratitude for her generosity, compassion, and confidence. His comments came a few days after he had been given permission to appear in military uniforms and maintain vigil at his mother's funeral at Westminster Hall alongside his siblings, King Charles, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne.

Prince Andrew said, “Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on, honouring their respect," The Mirror reported.

