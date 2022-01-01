Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Accuser Virginia Giuffre Seeks Evidence He Couldn't Sweat

Lawyers of Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre are seeking proof of the British royal's alleged inability to sweat as part of a civil case against him in a New York court. It is to mention that Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager at the homes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. However, the Prince has consistently denied the allegations.

Earlier, Giuffre had alleged that Prince Andrew bedded her after a hot night of dancing and drinking in a London bar in 2001. In a trainwreck 2019 interview, he stated that his inability to sweat as a result of a combat injury was proof Giuffre was lying about having sex with him. According to court filings filed in Manhattan on Thursday, Giuffre's lawyers have requested any documentation pertaining to the embattled royal's alleged medical problem of anhidrosis, hypohidrosis, or inability to sweat.

The request is part of Giuffre's civil action against the Duke of York, in which she claims he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old after being trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and his mistress Ghislaine Maxwell. According to court documents, Prince Andrew's attorneys denied Giuffre's request for medical data, arguing it is harassing and demands confidential and private information.

Giuffre's legal team requested all papers pertaining to Prince Andrew's meetings dating back to 2001

Giuffre's legal team has also requested all papers pertaining to Prince Andrew's itineraries and meetings dating back to 2001, when she claims she was assaulted by the royal on three separate occasions. One of the demands is for information on the royal's journey to and from the Club Tramp nightclub in London and a Pizza Express in Woking, England.

The night Giuffre alleges they had sex in London, Prince Andrew told the BBC he was at the Pizza Express. The sweating episode, according to Giuffre, happened at Club Tramp. Giuffre's lawyers have also sought information about the royal's travel on his associate Epstein's private plane, as well as trips to and from Florida, New York, New Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had residences.

Her team has also asked for any correspondence between the Duke of York, Epstein, or Maxwell and their legal teams on "sexual abuse" and Andrew's sexual relations with anyone. According to court filings, the request was rejected by the Prince's legal team because it was "overbroad, cumbersome, and oppressive". The court filings were filed a day after Maxwell was found guilty in New York of recruiting and grooming minors for Epstein.

Prince Andrew's team is fearful after the British socialite's guilty judgement, according to the Mirror, as he fights Giuffre's legal action. Giuffre was not named as a victim in Maxwell's indictment, and she did not testify during her trial.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)