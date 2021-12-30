'Prince Andrew Should Be Quaking In His Boots,' Says LA Lawyer Defending Epstein's Victims

As the British socialite and accomplice of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell was declared guilty on Wednesday, Los Angeles-based attorney Lisa Bloom, who is defending 8 victims in the Epstein case, stated that Prince Andrew should be "quaking in his boots" after this. Speaking to Daily Mail, the attorney noted that in the wake of Maxwell's conviction, the Prince's "technical objections" are not "going to fly" anymore. Her assertions come after Prince Andrew, who is accused of molestation and sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, on Wednesday filed a petition to halt proceedings, citing the complainant's residential status.

"Even if there were grounds for cross-examination, which there were, they looked to the essence of the story and they found that Ghislaine Maxwell was guilty of sex trafficking. Prince Andrew should be quaking in his boots... Because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with the guilty verdict even if that accusers are not perfect, as no human is," Bloom told the Daily Mail.

It is to be noted that on Tuesday lawyers of Prince Andrew stated that Giuffre was "actually domiciled in Australia" when she filed the case. Prince's lawyer Andrew B Brettler filed a lawsuit in the southern district of New York, saying that the proceedings must be stopped until the "issue of the subject matter jurisdiction is adjudicated," The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC, Prince Andrew had admitted his friendship with Maxwell.

"Recently discovered evidence suggests that the code does not have subject matter jurisdiction over this action because plaintiff Virginia L Guiffre cannot satisfy the elements of diversity jurisdiction," Prince Andrew's lawyer Andrew B Brettler said in the lawsuit.

“Notwithstanding that, in her complaint, Ms. Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the state of Colorado; the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past 19 years," he added.

As per Daily Mail, the hearing on the aforementioned civil suit will be heard on 4 January. It will decide whether the court will hold Prince's call or weigh Giuffre's accusations over her residential status. In case the federal court sides with the complainant, the trial of the sexual assault will go before the jury in fall 2022.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking

British socialite and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was found guilty of the six points of sex trafficking minors. the 60-year-old will now face a maximum of 65 years of prison. Ghislaine groomed and trafficked teenage victims to billionaire paedophile clients of Epstein. The verdict came after a month-long running trial.

Following the verdict, the prime accused in Prince Andrew's case, Giuffre took to Twitter and said that she was finally "granted the justice she had yearned for." Guiffre is also one of the accusers in Maxwell as well as Epstein's cases. Nevertheless, she further stated that "I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be," she added.



My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always.



Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed.

I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.

Image: AP