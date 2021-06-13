Prince Charles, Camilla's Alleged 'secret Son' Shares New 'evidence' Proving Royal Links

An Australian engineer, who believes he is the secret love child of Prince Charles and Camilla, has recently shared new “evidence” that proves his Royal links. Simon Charles Dorante-Day was born in the UK in 1966. He was then adopted by a family in Portsmouth, England, who had links to the Queen. According to Daily Mail, he said that his adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, had both worked for the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, as a cook and a gardener in one of their Royal households.

In the past, the 55-year-old has shared multiple pictures comparing himself and his family to Royal members. Most recently, he uploaded yet another image on his official Facebook account, which he says strengthens his case. Dorante-Day shared a side-by-side photograph of himself and Camila's brother Mark Shand, who passed away in 2014.

In the caption, he wrote, “Then there is this one by Mary Senzio. Yep, another twinsies comparison of Uncle Mark and I”.

Earlier this month, Dorante-Day had also uploaded two photos of himself against two of the Duchess of Cornwall and said, “If you can't see it now you really aren't looking”.

Dorante-Day demands DNA tests

Dorante-Day, according to Mirror, has fathered at least nine children himself and has previously shared comparison shots with Prince of Wales as well as an image of his son Liam alongside the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II in her 20s to lay emphasis on his claims. The Australian man is convinced that the heir apparent to the throne and Camilla conceived him as teenagers when Prince Charles was 17 and Duchess of Cornwall was 18. This is several years before the couple is believed to have met for the first time in 1970.

Dorante-Day also says that in several instances, his adoptive parents informed him that he was a royal son. The Royal Family, on the other hand, has never responded to Dorante-Day’s claim. But the 55-year-old is confident and he even filed documents to the Australian High Court demanding the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to take DNA tests. Dorante-Day’s followers on Facebook appeared to buy into his explanations and one of the internet users wrote, “Oh I see it plain and clear in my opinion”.

(Image: AP/Facebook)



