The Prince of Wales Charles on Saturday discussed a song that gave him an 'irresistible urge' to dance on a pre-recorded special broadcast called Music & Memories With HRH The Prince of Wales on July 3. Speaking at the Hospital Broadcasting Association, as part of national Thank You Day for key workers that will air on the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS’) 73rd birthday tomorrow, Charles revealed that his favourite song on the playlist is Givin' Up, Givin' In by The Three Degrees that gave him an irresistible urge to get up and dance. Other favourite songs from his playlist included Upside Down by Diana Ross and La Vie En Rose by Edith Piaf.

In the radio address, the father of Prince Harry and eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II also revealed that the American female vocal group trio had performed on his 30th birthday. Prince of Wales will celebrate his 73rd birthday in November. He recalled his younger days calling them “the fondest memories” of his lifetime. Another track that the royal mentioned was Don’t Rain On My Parade by Barbra Streisand, which he stated the singer had performed for him personally in 1974 on the set of her film titled Funny Girl. And yet another of his favourite song is Thou Who Gavest, by Arwel Hughes, the singer who organised the music for Charles’s 1969 investiture, according to British media reports.

In the programme that will air across 180 hospitals at noon tomorrow, the Prince of Wales will also discuss how profoundly impressed he has been with the dedication of the NHS staff and the frontline workers who have been battling the coronavirus pandemic in the forefront. He will also thank the volunteers, medics and healthcare embers across the country for their motivation, “sheer resilience and indomitable spirit in most testing times of his life”.

Charles will also pay tribute to the doctors across all the health and wellbeing radio stations. In the broadcast, the Prince of Wales will speak about the impact of music in his life, mentioning some of the other tracks from his 13 strong playlist which also lists They Can't Take That Away From Me—Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, as well as a traditional South African celebration song titled The Click Song sung by artist Miriam Makeba. The idea would be to celebrate the spirit of the medical fraternity across the UK.

At all times, hospital radio provides an invaluable service to patients, staff and families—The Prince of Wales Charles said in the programme, according to the UK broadcasters.

Here's the full list as listed by CNN