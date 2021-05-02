Prince Charles Shares Heartwarming Childhood Picture With Prince Philip In Reply Cards

Prince of Wales, Charles replied to the condolence messages he received following the demise of his father, Prince Philip at the age of 99, with a heartwarming childhood picture of him and the Duke of Edinburgh. The photograph along with the letter was shared on social media which showed young Prince Charles in a small speedboat with Prince Philip driving. The car featured black borders and is sent to all those who passed their messages of grief and paid tributes to the UK’s longest-serving consort who died on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Inside the card, it said, “The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy. His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at this very sad time."

It added, "The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes."

This is the card - with black borders - you will receive if you wrote to the Prince Charles a condolence letter or card on the occasion of Prince Philip’s death.



Cards sent out by other royal family members, Queen

In the same lines, as now most of the family has resumed their royal duties, other members have also sent out cards to those who paid tribute to Prince Philip, husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years. As per Hello magazine report, Princess Anne’s card also came with a black-lined border and featured the letter A in bold that was printed below a crow. Her message reportedly read, “The Princess Royal thanks you for your kind thoughts and sends you best wishes for the future."

Meanwhile, Queen’s card had a large picture of her late husband along with the personal message saying, “I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband," she wrote before she signed off with "Elizabeth R.”

Further, The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla also recently posted a message to two fans who celebrated her wedding anniversary with Prince of Wales. Writing back to Kristie and her girlfriend Tanya, who reportedly runs Instagram account ‘@the.prince.and.his.duchess’, Camilla said "Dear Tanya and Kristina, so many thanks for remembering our 16th Wedding Anniversary. We greatly appreciated your kind thoughts in these challenging times. With my best wishes Camilla….I'm very happy that you have found happiness together." The card also featured a blissful image of Charles and Camilla.

