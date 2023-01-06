Prince Harry Admits He Consumed Cocaine As A Teenager In His New Book

In his new memoir, "Spare," set to be released next week, Prince Harry has made a series of shocking revelations about his life and family, as per a report from the Independent. One such revelation is the admission that he used cocaine when he was 17 years old. In the book, Harry states that he took the drug "to feel different" and that he was "a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order." The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry also accuses his brother, Prince William, of physically attacking him and knocking him to the floor during a confrontation over Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

"It wasn't much fun and it did not make me feel especially happy as it seemed to do to everyone else, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. I was a 17-year-old boy ready to try anything that altered the pre-established order," he wrote.

In addition, Harry alleges that it was William and Princess Diana who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and "howled" with laughter upon seeing it. Despite the tension and competition between the brothers, Harry refers to William as both his "arch nemesis" and his "beloved brother" in the book. Other reported revelations include the brothers' nicknames for each other, "Willy" and "Harold," and a tense meeting between the brothers and their father, Charles, after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, during which Charles pleaded with them not to make his final years a misery.

Will the book damage's Royal Family's public image?

These latest revelations come just weeks after Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, in which Harry stated that he was left terrified when William screamed and shouted at him during a Sandringham summit in 2020. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked claims from Harry's book. The release of "Spare" is sure to cause a stir within the Royal Family and make headlines around the world. It remains to be seen how the Royal Family will respond to the revelations and the impact it will have on their relationships and public image.