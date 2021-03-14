Prince Harry And Meghan Donate To Charities Related To Mental Health And Racial Equality

In an announcement made earlier on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that they would be making donations towards mental health and online racial justice causes. In a statement, Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation revealed that the couple will be supporting UK based mental health charity Mind and other non-profit organisations namely Colour of Change, The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media.

“We applaud Meghan Markle for speaking out about her experiences of suicidal thoughts. We know that opening up in this way can be really difficult, but when high-profile people talk about these experiences, it helps to break down the stigma around mental health issues,” Mind wrote in a tweet. READ | Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry-Meghan's explosive interview; watch

Meanwhile, the US 'largest online racial justice organisation' Colour of Change said: 'We cannot end racism in one area without tackling it in all areas'. Social foundation PressPad, which strives for socio-economic diversity, said: 'We are delighted to announce that we are thrilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation will be among our first donors'. In its description, the foundation says that it aims to better the diversity and inclusivity in the news media sector by "lowering the financial barrier for young people who want to become journalists".

Collaboration with Archwell Foundation

Making an announcement about its collaboration with Meghan and Harry’s Archwell Foundation, PressPad said, "We’re excited by such positive action after difficult yet important moments of reckoning for the UK media." It added, "We’re proud to say our values of action, compassion & community align with the #archewellfoundation. Thanks to everyone who spoke their truth."

Earlier in a tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS, The Duchess of Sussex made revelations that created ripples worldwide and sparked outrage about the issues surrounding racism and denying mental help. In the interview, the Royal couple gave details about the behaviour inside of the Palace. Allegations of racist remarks against the son Archie and concerns about "how dark" his skin tone might be were discussed. Meghan also told Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts and "didn’t want to be alive anymore".

(Image Credit: AP)