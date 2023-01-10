Prince Harry Claims His Mother Diana Would Be ‘heartbroken’ Over Rift With Brother William

Britain's Prince Harry on Monday, January 9 focused on his long-awaited memoir Spare wherein he talked about the death of his mother Princess Diana, and said that she would be "heartbroken" about the rift between her sons if she was alive. Speaking in a televised interview on Good Morning America, Harry revealed that he did not believe that Diana was dead "for nearly a decade" and that she "would be sad," if she knew that his brother Prince Williams and he, was fighting. "I think she would be heartbroken that it’s ended up where it’s ended up," Prince Harry said.

"I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship," Harry furthermore noted.

While Harry stressed that he had been hopeful about reconciliation with his brother and his father all these years, he continued that there was a rift and that that he "still loves his family" and does not want to hurt them. "I genuinely believe," in reconciliation, Prince Harry told ITV, separately. "I hope that when it gets to that stage when there can be a constructive conversation, that again I have tried, I have spent a lot of money through legal trying to find some form of reconciliation, and it almost feels as though this status quo internally they feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains," he went on to add. "I hope that reconciliation between my family and us will have a ripple effect across the entire world. Maybe that’s lofty, maybe that’s naïve, whatever. But I genuinely feel that," said Harry.

'No willingness to reconcile': Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex, in his earlier claims, underlining the excerpts from his book, claimed that the Prince of Wales and the next in line to the throne, Prince William physically attacked him. In his widely touted tell-all book, Prince Harry recalled a 2019 argument that broke out between the two brothers. Harry revealed how his brother Prince William called his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, “rude, and abrasive”. The 38-year-old further alleged that his brother Prince William used these adjectives for his wife more commonly parroted by the British press. In his Good Morning America interview, Harry claimed that despite the fallout, he wouldn't expect his family to extend a reconciliation gesture.

"They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point," said Harry. "And I’m not sure how honesty is burning bridges. You know, the silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right? So I don’t know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better. That’s genuinely what I believe."

Harry had claimed that his brother physically assaulted him as he grabbed him by the collar, "ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor." "I landed on the dog's bowl," he stated. Prince who left the Royal family in 2021 with his wife, made the explosive revelations as he aimed to underscore the challenges and struggles he had faced while he stayed with the Royal family. As of now, neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington palace made any comments on the Duke of Sussex's autobiography that has since created ripples.