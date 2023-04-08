Prince Harry 'infuriated' After King Charles Declined Financial Support To Meghan: Book

Prince Harry was "infuriated" when King Charles declined to nominate Meghan Markle for the royal household's payroll, according to a new book 'Our King', authored by Royal writer Robert Jobson, reported the New York Post. Jobson stated that the monarch gave information to the "Spare" prince in 2016, just a short time after Harry announced his intention to marry the American actress. “Are you sure, Harold?” Prince William asked Harry, his younger brother.

Another massive blow came from then-Prince Charles, who told Harry that he could not afford to pay Meghan as a member of the royal family since he was already supporting Camilla and William's expanding brood, according to Jobson's book reported by the Daily Mail. Jobson stated that "this infuriated Harry." He has previously authored books on Princess Diana and former bodyguard Ken Wharfe.

Early disagreements between father and son were sparked by the 'bombshell'

One of the early disagreements between father and son was sparked by the "bombshell." Harry's calls were no longer answered by Charles after his son yelled at him and demanded money repeatedly, according to an excerpt from Jobson's book. “When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank,” Jobson wrote.

Jobson hypotheses that King Charles' initial refusal to accept Meghan as a working, patrolled royal made all the incidents Harry and Meghan have publicly complained about -- such as the argument Kate Middleton had with Meghan before her wedding when the actress suggested the then-pregnant Duchess must have had "baby brain" -- bigger in their minds.

The book further explains how Harry was aware that William disapproved of Meghan and that their relationship was a "whirlwind affair." Their first encounter left Meghan with the impression that Kate was "stand-offish," and this unpleasant feeling persisted throughout their time together as in-laws.

Queen thought Harry was 'so consumed' by his love for Meghan

Even Queen Elizabeth grew tired of the couple's antics, especially after their 2021 Oprah interview in which they harshly criticised the monarchy and claimed that the family had rejected Meghan because of their racist beliefs. Jobson claimed that the late Queen thought Harry was "so consumed" by his love for his wife that it was "clouding his judgement" and that the Sussexes' actions were "quite mad."

Even though there is animosity between the couples, May 6 will see King Charles' coronation, and viewers may see yet another reconciliation. To attend the momentous occasion, Harry and Meghan are finalising their flight arrangements from California to London, as reported by New York Post.