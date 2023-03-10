Prince Harry, Markle Will Face Limited Coverage If They Attend King Charles' Coronation

The logistics around Prince Harry's presence at his father's coronation seem to be shifting on a regular basis. Notably, King Charles III’s office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch’s coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family. According to sources, it is now understood that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle won't appear on the royal balcony.

The Windsor family has made it a tradition to take the classic picture on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for all significant royal occasions. Initially, it was believed that Prince Harry and Meghan would not even be invited to the coronation because of the tensions between the families.

Since Harry's explosive memoir, which includes scathing charges of espionage behind the royal walls, was published, there has been intense speculation over whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed on Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence” from the king’s office about the coronation. Later, the duo's office in a statement said, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The revelations which included information from private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William—fanned resentments between Harry and his family, which later spilt into the public after he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

'Attempt to own my story': Prine Harry on bombshell memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain’s royal family saying it’s an attempt to “own my story” after 38 years of “spin and distortion” by others. Notably, 'Spare' has generated incendiary headlines with its details of private emotional turmoil and bitter family resentments. The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves. The book opens with a famous quote from Faulkner, bard of the American South: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”