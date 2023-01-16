Prince Harry Reveals Late Queen Elizabeth II Asked Meghan About Trump In First Meeting

In his tell-all memoir Spare, UK's Prince Harry revealed that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II asked his wife Meghan Markle about her views on the ex-Republican President Donald Trump during their very first meeting in 2016. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex discussed in his book the chitchat between his grandmother and his then-girlfriend Markle. Harry claimed in his memoir that Elizabeth II "asked Meg [Meghan Markle] what she thought of Donald Trump." Markle, in turn, lent a diplomatic response.

Trump, in 2016, was preparing to contest the Presidential Election that he won. The explosive claims made by Harry created ripples as the Royals are expected to remain "politically neutral" in public, but the then Queen asked Markle for an opinion on the former United States President.

Trump met the British Queen in 2019 accompanied by his wife, the then-first lady of the United States, Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace. Overall, the ex-US President met with Elizabeth at least three times during his presidency. The two had tea at Windsor Castle in July 2018. Trump and Melania also met with the then Prince of Wales, now the Duke of Cambridge William, Harry's brother, and the then Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, now a Queen Consort at their official residence at Clarence House. Trump's visit to Buckingham Palace was marred by the protests at London’s Trafalgar Square which was led by Stop Trump Coalition.

'Granny even asked Meg...'

Harry, in his memoir, claimed that the meeting between the then-American actor Meghan Markle, his wife, and his late Queen Elizabeth II was "a bit different" than how it went with the other members of the Royal family. Meghan's meeting with the late Queen of Britain involved a curtsy and protocol training. She was taught "how to curtsy" by Sarah Ferguson before she was escorted to Windsor Castle.

“Granny [Queen Elizabeth] even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump. This was just before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate," Harry wrote in Spare.

Ahead of the first face-to-face his now-wife had with his grandmother, Harry recounted in his memoir “Spare that the Queen “popped in” following a church service while Meghan was visiting him in London. "I could see Meg [Meghan Markle] regretting her jeans and black sweater,” Harry wrote. “I was also regretting my shabby trousers. We didn’t plan, I wanted to tell Granny, but she was busy asking about Meg’s visit.” “It was all very pleasant. Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump,” Harry recalled, adding that because the meeting came ahead of the US elections of 2016, “so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate.”

“Meg thought politics a no-win game,” Harry recalled, “so she changed the subject to Canada.” “Granny squinted,” Harry noted, as she addressed Markle, insisting that she thought Meghan "was American.” Harry stressed that his wife had to then explain that she had been living in Canada for seven years as she starred in the TV show Suits. Queen “looked pleased," Harry recounted. “Commonwealth. Good, fine,” Queen replied. Trump had been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle during several interviews. He clarified that he was “not a fan” of Markle, and had described Harry as "whipped" and an "embarrassment" for the Royal family.