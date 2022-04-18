Prince Harry Says He Won't Rest Until He Makes World 'a Better Place' For His Two Children

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry recently promised that he would not rest until he has "made the world a better place" for his two children. The Duke further noted that people should not "bring children into the world" unless they are committed to improving it for them. During an interview with Kindercorrespondent reporters from the Netherlands, while he was attending the Invictus Games in the Hague, Harry expressed his desire for his two young children, Archie and Lilibet to grow up in a fairer, safer, as well as more equal world.

The duke informed the child reporters in the interview, “It is not going to be easy but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent at least tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now,” Daily Mail reported.

Meghan Markle confessed she missed her children during the Invictus Games visit

In addition to this, while visiting the Invictus Games alongside Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has confessed how much she misses her two young children. Meghan made the revelation while she was attending a private event in the Zuiderpark on the second day of the Invictus Games when she joined a reading to a group of 12 youngsters.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Duke and Duchess' trip to Europe is considered to be the couple's first longest separation from three-year-old Archie, and ten-month-old Lili.

Furthermore, Prince Harry has already expressed his wish to change the world for his children and has freely stated how he is working to "break the cycle of pain and suffering" from his own upbringing with Archie and Lili.

Meanwhile, the 5th Invictus Games, which commenced in The Hague after two years of delays, drew a large crowd, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royals came to the stage to offer powerful speeches, including praise for each other's efforts. Meaghan described Prince Harry as her "incredible husband", as per media reports.

It is pertinent to mention here that it has been one year since Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast in the United States. During the conversation, the couple discussed their strained relations with the British royal family after their departure from the royal duties and life. According to an SCMP report, The pair claimed that when Prince Harry withdrew from royal responsibilities, Prince Charles stopped answering his phone calls, While, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made Meghan cry during her wedding week.

(Image: Insta/ Alexilubomirski)