Prince Harry Slams Joe Rogan For Spreading COVID-19 Vaccination Misinformation

Prince Harry, on May 14, joined the chorus of backlash against American podcaster Joe Rogan’s remarks spreading misinformation against COVID vaccination, arguing that he should have chosen his words more carefully. Appearing at the weekly podcast Armchair Expert, the 36 years old asserted that the present world is battling a “misinformation endemic” and at times like these, “you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth.” Asking Rogan to "stay out of it", Harry asserted that with every platform comes responsibility.

Late April, Rogan attracted global flak after he said that healthy youth need not get vaccinated against coronavirus. During his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he reckoned, "If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no. If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

'Vaccines are safe'

However, later he apologised saying that he wasn’t a doctor but an “F-king moron.” Additionally, Rogan also advocated for vaccine safety highlighting that both his parents have been vaccinated. He also clarified that whatever he said on the show was his personal opinion. White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci too slammed Rogan, calling his claims "incorrect". He asserted that people should not think of them as living in a vacuum. "You're worried about yourself in the likelihood that you're not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk," he said.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex also garnered global attention after he compared the royal family to a zoo. In a recent interview, Harry compared his royal experience of being on The Truman Show and "living in a zoo". He further revealed that he contemplated quitting Royal life on several occasions while in his 20s.

Harry said his life felt like the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show that tells a story about Truman Burbanks life being televised through hidden cameras. The Duke of Sussex appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13 and spoke candidly with host Dax Shepard about issues he faced while living in the Royal family. Further, he also threw light on keeping his relationship with Meghan Markle a secret and dealing with the UK media scrutiny.

