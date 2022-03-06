Prince Philip Threatened To 'throw Queen Elizabeth Out Of Car', Royal Biographer Reveals

British Queen Elizabeth II was once threatened by her late husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip to throw her out of the car. The latest revelation was made by English writer Gyles Brandreth who is also a royal biographer and a friend of the late Prince Philip. Speaking recently at a TV programme, he said, “I have been in a car with him and I have to say he drives really well, but he can drive fast.” He further said, “He was a dynamo and he could be impatient.”

Talking about the particular incident when Prince Philip actually threatened the Queen, he said that it happened when Lord Mountbatten was travelling along with the royal couple through Cowdrey Park. Prince Phillip had control over the steering wheel and was driving too fast. According to Brandreth, the Queen was sort of yelping and drawing in her breath and flinching as he drove so fast. It was then that the “Prince Philip turned to her and said, ‘Look, if you do that once more I will put you out of the car.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning. He was Britain’s longest-serving consort, a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Britain’s Queen and the late Prince had remained married for 73 years. His funeral service, although slimmed-down, was conducted strictly in line with the British government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Queen's platinum jubilee

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark 70 years since she first took over the British throne in 1952. For the platinum jubilee celebration, several events have been planned throughout the United Kingdom. There will be a four-day national bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5 known as the Jubilee weekend, CNN reported. The holiday includes public events and community activities.

Furthermore, "national moments of reflection" have been planned on the Queen's 70 years of service. She will celebrate the occasion without her husband Prince Philip who passed away in 2021, as per the CNN report. To mark the momentous occasion, a nationwide baking competition seeking out a new dessert that will be dedicated to the Queen is being organised. A Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be organised where artists including dancers and musicians, military personnel and volunteers will work jointly to narrate the story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Image: AP