Prince William & Harry's Reunion Ahead Of Elizabeth's Funeral Result Of 45-min Negotiation

The death of Queen Elizabeth II impacted various issues in the royal family. The world watched Charles' rise to the throne as King Charles III, and the days that followed saw once separated siblings Prince Harry and Prince William appear in public together. King Charles III bestowed the regal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on William and his wife Catherine, who were spotted outside Windsor Castle with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, looking at the floral tributes.

According to media accounts quoting royal sources, the surprise reunion of Princes Harry and William was initiated by the latter following a phone call from King Charles. According to the BBC, Prince William invited Prince Harry and Meghan to join on this walkabout to observe the flower tributes set outside the gates of the royal estate to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

A senior palace source was quoted by Daily Mail, as saying, "The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family."

Crowd welcomed the royal brothers on their 40-minute walkabout

Crowds gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth's death welcomed the royal brothers on their 40-minute walkabout outside Windsor Castle. Prior to the Queen's death, the two had no plans to meet, despite Prince Harry residing in Frogmore Cottage, which is only 640 metres away from William and Kate's Adelaide Cottage, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair had not been seen together in public since they came together for the dedication of a memorial to their mother, Princess Diana. According to the media reports, King Charles implored Prince William, now Duke of Wales, in a phone call to put aside their simmering feud ahead of the Queen's funeral. The walkabout, however, was delayed by 45 minutes owing to "long talks" between the two sides, according to the Daily Mail.

According to experts, Harry and Meghan's decision to accept the invitation honoured King Charles, who spoke of his love for the pair in his first public address to the nation as monarch. This, too, was interpreted as an olive branch extended after tense relations between the father and son.

Image: AP