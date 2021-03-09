Prince William And Kate Break Silence After Prince Harry And Meghan's Tell-all Interview

UK's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have broken their silence after the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In hours after the world was engrossed in the revelations that Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William and Kate took to their official Instagram account on Monday and shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth II during her Commonwealth Day speech on March 7.

The snap shared on Kensington Royal shows the UK monarch while she delivered a message about "unity" and "friendship". While Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview aired on CBS on Sunday night, Queen Elizabeth spoke about the importance of keeping in touch with the family and friends amid "testing times" such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prince William and Kate captioned the image, "Today is Commonwealth Day. The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent countries. Her Majesty The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth."

Apart from the image of the Queen, Kensington Royal also shared Kate’s chat with Jasmine Harrison on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. Describing Harrison as the "youngest woman to solo row the Atlantic" last month, the official Instagram account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a glimpse of Kate’s chat with the 21-year-old who broke the world record.

Kate made Meghan ‘cry’

In the tell-all interview, Meghan made several revelations about herself including having suicidal thoughts and her tiff with Kate. Dismissing the reports about Meghan making Kate, wife of Prince William cry, Duchess of Sussex said in the interview that ‘reverse was true’ while they were planning her wedding with Prince Harry. Meghan said that Kate Middleton made her cry while they were discussing the bridesmaid outfit that the latter’s daughter, Princess Charlotte would wear. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should wear tights because it was the protocol of the royal family but reportedly, Meghan did not want them to.