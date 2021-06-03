Princess Diana's Iconic Wedding Dress Goes On Display At Kensington Palace

Princess Diana’s ivory taffeta wedding gown which she wore and walked down the aisle at St Paul’s Cathedral on her big day is now on public display at Kensington Palace. Both her sons Prince William and Prince Harry had agreed to loan their mother’s dress from the 1981 wedding with Prince Charles in London that now sits in the showroom of former home Kensington Palace, as it flaunts a mesmeric 25-foot train. According to multiple reports, the public view for the precious item was scheduled for June at the royal residence in west London where Diana had once lived.

It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel for 29 July 1981 wedding.The gown features a 25ft (7.6m) sequin-encrusted train which filled the aisle of St Paul's Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/6hkS6pgunO — joydreamslink (@joydreamslink) June 2, 2021

The exhibit Royal Style in the Making has been exploring the attires styled by 5 iconic designers for the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, and Princess Diana from 1930 to 1990. In the exhibit, there are also sketches, letters, prototypes and interviews that talk about 'behind the scenes in the making of the ‘world’s most famous’ wedding costume. Princess Diana’s wedding attire is placed on an exhibition against an image of the nave of St Paul’s Cathedral. Even when Diana and Charles had formally divorced in 1996, her dress remains one of the most loved designs in history. The frock style ensemble flaunts a scoop neckline with floral style patches, puff sleeves, and the longest gown trains wore by any Royal.

25 yards of silk taffeta, 100 yards of tulle crinoline

Last year, Diana’s wedding gown was unpacked for the first time at Grand Rapids Art Museum after more than 29 years. Art handler Graeme Murton called the Princess’ wedding attire "the most famous dress in the world.” The dress was watched during the wedding day by over a billion people and that's why it's the most famous dress in the world, Murton had explained as he stood a few feet away from the lace dress with a boned bodice. He explained that the gown is designed out of six different fabrics which include 25 yards of silk taffeta, 100 yards of tulle crinoline, and 150 yards of netting for the veil. Speaking of the train, he said that the case in Althorp is half the size, so the staff had to wrap it around, and therefore the full effect hadn’t yet been seen properly. Diana’s white wedding dress isn't exactly pure white but off-white ivory.