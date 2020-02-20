The Debate
Priti Patel Criticised For Her Comments On UK's New Immigration System

UK News

Priti Patel has said that it is “right” that the workers arriving in the UK “should speak English” after Britain introduced a new immigration system.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priti Patel

British home secretary Priti Patel has said that it is “right” that the workers arriving in the UK “should speak English”. This comes after the UK introduced the new points-based immigration system, when Patel said stated that immigrants will “obviously” need to learn the language also have a “sponsored route” through employment or an academic institution in order to get a visa. However, what the British government is calling “taking back control”, it is being widely criticised by the citizens including actor David Schneider. 

In a TV interview, Patel said, “We're being very clear about this - this is a system that puts the British government in control of its immigration policy for the first time in decades. And, yes, it is right that people should speak English before they come to our country, that they should have a sponsored route, whether it's through employment or a sponsored route through an academic institution.”

While mentioning the challenges of the point-based system and the end of free movement, internet users also said that it will “destroy the country”. On February 19, the UK government has said that it will introduce an Immigration Bill to bring in a firm as well as a fair point-based system that will attract skilled-workers to contribute to the economy.

New Immigration system

With few weeks into the transition period with the European Union, Britain announced the immigration rules “that works in the interests of the whole UK”. In the official press release, Johnson's government also mentioned that “for fat too long” the free immigration system has been failing to meet the needs of the British people. According to the Conservative government, the new system which includes only the skilled-workers to enter the country will “revolutionise the operation” around the UK border and further “tighten security”. 

Further mentioning the shift of economy, the statement also said that the UK will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route and added the “employers will need to adjust”. The statement also said that the authorities recognise that these proposals represent a significant change for employers in the UK and in the coming months, the government will also deliver a comprehensive programme of communication and engagement.

The statement said, “We will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route. We need to shift the focus of our economy away from a reliance on cheap labour from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. Employers will need to adjust.”

Published:
