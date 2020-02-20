Priti Patel Criticised For Her Comments On UK's New Immigration System

British home secretary Priti Patel has said that it is “right” that the workers arriving in the UK “should speak English”. This comes after the UK introduced the new points-based immigration system, when Patel said stated that immigrants will “obviously” need to learn the language also have a “sponsored route” through employment or an academic institution in order to get a visa. However, what the British government is calling “taking back control”, it is being widely criticised by the citizens including actor David Schneider.

In a TV interview, Patel said, “We're being very clear about this - this is a system that puts the British government in control of its immigration policy for the first time in decades. And, yes, it is right that people should speak English before they come to our country, that they should have a sponsored route, whether it's through employment or a sponsored route through an academic institution.”

While mentioning the challenges of the point-based system and the end of free movement, internet users also said that it will “destroy the country”. On February 19, the UK government has said that it will introduce an Immigration Bill to bring in a firm as well as a fair point-based system that will attract skilled-workers to contribute to the economy.

The UK in 2020. A summary:



A real-time experiment in how to destroy a country from within through populism and xenophobia.



The only country in history to declare sanctions on itself.#immigration — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 19, 2020

And call any immigration system or deal 'Australian ' and stupid people think its perfect. Australia lets in far more immigrants per head of population than UK. Brexit was always about being able to bash the poor without oversight from the ECJ and rest of EU. https://t.co/UZZdvKYtfw — terry christian (@terrychristian) February 20, 2020

Imagine if every other country in EU adopted the same immigration rules as UK & made speaking their language compulsory. How many retirees would be able to settle on Costa del Sol? Imagine the outcry if they were told they had to go home because they don't have enough points. — Laura 🔶#Remainer #Rejoiner #FBPE #Sardine (@smilinglaura) February 20, 2020

If you spend years whipping up hostility to immigration for political purposes, you end up with a country that the brightest and best don’t want to live in, and the desperate can’t get in to.

Either way it’s the UK population that will suffer. — Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) February 20, 2020

We don't need more immigration, there's no reason why unemployed young Scots can't do the work that migrants do. Why not encourage people from other parts if UK to fill jobs ? — George Smith (@GeorgeS63805236) February 20, 2020

New Immigration system

With few weeks into the transition period with the European Union, Britain announced the immigration rules “that works in the interests of the whole UK”. In the official press release, Johnson's government also mentioned that “for fat too long” the free immigration system has been failing to meet the needs of the British people. According to the Conservative government, the new system which includes only the skilled-workers to enter the country will “revolutionise the operation” around the UK border and further “tighten security”.

Next year, we will implement a points-based immigration system - welcoming the best and brightest from around the world whilst maintaining full control of our borders. https://t.co/XFbjECICbD — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 19, 2020

Further mentioning the shift of economy, the statement also said that the UK will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route and added the “employers will need to adjust”. The statement also said that the authorities recognise that these proposals represent a significant change for employers in the UK and in the coming months, the government will also deliver a comprehensive programme of communication and engagement.

The statement said, “We will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route. We need to shift the focus of our economy away from a reliance on cheap labour from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. Employers will need to adjust.”

