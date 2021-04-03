Queen And Son Prince Charles Pictured Walking Together At Windsor Ahead Of Easter

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and the heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles’ images of enjoying a walk together in Windsor have been released ahead of Easter. The 94-year-old monarch whose husband is still recovering from his treatment spent some quality time with her eldest son among daffodils and cherry blossom in the garden of Frogmore House, which is a royal residence around half a mile south of Windsor castle. Two different images from the same moment were shared on official social media handles of Clearance House and the Royal family.

As per Sky News report, the pictures of the pair were taken on March 23, that is a week after Prince Philip returned to the castle after spending nearly a month in hospital but were released on Good Friday, April 2. Both the Queen and her son, Charles were wrapped up in coats and the pictures showed them smiling and laughing while crossing the picturesque small bridge over a stream. UK’s monarch was last seen at a military service this month when she gave her first public appearance of the year.

Queen Makes Russia Quip Amid Frosty Relations

In the first public engagement outside Windsor Castle in nearly five months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II on March 31 made a clever remark about the country’s unfriendly relationship with Russia. Even though the 94-year-old UK monarch has been taking required precautions due to the global health crisis, she visited the Commonwealth Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey, to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force where the maskless Queen made a quip about Russia.

In the first public outing of 2021, as per the Daily Mail report, Queen quizzed one Australian serviceman about his work with the Typhoon jets and asked if they were “being sent off to chase the Russians?” In reply, she was told, “That’s correct, ma’am, it’s a lot of fun for us.”

Image credits: @theroyalfamily/Instagram