Queen Bans Harry, Meghan & Prince Andrew From Attending Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Minutes after it was revealed Harry and Meghan were banned from the Buckingham Palace balcony, royal experts warned it could harm the forthcoming Queen's Platinum Jubilee event, Daily Mail reported on Friday. Notably, the Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of dedicated service to the UK. The expert's speculation came as the couple announced their comeback just minutes after they were banned from the royal event. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," journalist Omid Scobie, who is also a good friend of Harry and Meghan, said in a tweet. He quoted Sussex's spokesperson to confirm the return of the couple to the upcoming event.

Why Harry and Meghan are not invited to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Born as Rachel Meghan Markle, Meghan has immense popularity as an American member of the British royal family and actress. She married Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. In 2020, the couple announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America. Before moving to a new location, they said they decided to "move on" due to the "unbearable intrusions" and "racist attitudes" of the British media. They have settled in Santa Barbara, California, with their two young children. Since Meghan abandoned her royal status, the couple is usually not invited to any events related to Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen'," Daily Mail quoted a palace spokesman as saying. While speaking to Daily Mail, British writer, Tom Bower and a well-known expert on Royal family events, said, "They have been forced to accept a downgraded role - grouped with all the other VIPs - but are clearly desperate not to be excluded. If the Palace is not remarkably careful, the Sussexes will milk the celebrations for their own benefit." "Hopefully, the Sussexes will be kept firmly in check to avoid their selfish interests dominating the celebration of the Queen's awe-inspiring service to Britain," he added.

Prince Andrew is also not invited to the mega event

Apart from Harry and Meghan, the statement released on Friday, also revealed that the Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, will also not be invited onto the balcony for Trooping the Colour. Notably, Andrew, who shares close relations with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has been the main accused in the sexual abuse case. Subsequently, Queen stripped Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages.

Image: AP