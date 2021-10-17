Queen Elizabeth Advised By Her Doctors To Cut Down On Consumption Of Alcohol

Queen Elizabeth, who enjoys an evening martini every day has been advised against consuming alcohol on a daily basis by her doctors. As reported by Vanity Fair the Queen consumes a dry martini, which is also one of Prince Charles' favourite drinks. The Queen was most recently seen at the Westminster Abbey service and was in the news after she appeared with a cane after her knee surgery.

The Queen of England advised against consuming evening martini

According to reports, the Queen has been advised to forego her daily evening martini and only consume alcohol on special occasions. Vanity Fair quotes two sources close to the Queen, who mentioned that she was advised by her doctors to not consume alcohol regularly to ensure that she is healthy for her autumn schedule and for her Platinum Jubilee celebration, which will take place in June next year. Speaking about this change in the Queen's routine, the source mentioned that it is 'not really a big deal for her' as she is 'not a big drinker'. However, the source also mentioned that it was 'a trifle unfair' that she had to give up 'one of very few pleasures' at this stage in her life. The reports also mentioned that the Queen will not have to consume only water and soft drinks unless it is a special occasion.

The Queen was recently in the news after she opened up about the grave issue of climate change and criticized world leaders for their inaction on the situation. According to reports by The Associated Press, the Queen was filmed on a phone as she visited Cardiff to open the Welsh parliament on Thursday. She was heard criticising world leaders’ inaction as she addressed the climate crisis. She mentioned she was 'irritated' by individuals who 'talk but don’t do'. Queen Elizabeth will soon welcome world leaders to COP26, a UN climate conference. The Queen also recently met with the Canadian troops that had been assigned to guard her Windsor Castle home. She met the on-duty soldiers of the 1st Regiment of the Royal Canadian House Artillery at the royal residence.

Image: AP