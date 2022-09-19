Queen Elizabeth II Laid To Rest At Windsor Castle Following A Grand State Funeral In UK

The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest at the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following a grand state funeral on Monday. The bearer party lifted the coffin from the hearse and carried it in procession into the chapel. Following the committal service, she was buried alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99. According to reports, nearly 800 guests attended the committee service for the Queen. Earlier in the day, Elizabeth's funereal procession started at the Westminster Abbey in London.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family accompanied the late monarch's coffin to the Abbey. After the procession was over at the Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was taken to the Wellington Arch. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla along with other royal members attended the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey. The funeral was also attended by Princes William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent.

King Charles thanks people for supporting his family at the time of grief

Meanwhile, King Charles also expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported his family at the time of grief. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief," he stated.

Earlier in the day, the staff members from Buckingham Palace also gathered in front of the building and paid their last respect to the Queen. The staff was gathered in front of the Queen's official palace, including chefs, butlers, and police officers.

The biggest Royal funeral

It should be mentioned here that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been dubbed as the biggest Royal funeral as it was attended by several world leaders as well as members of other Royal families from across Europe. According to multiple reports, Queen's state funeral is anticipated to cost more than $10.1 million (over Rs 65 crore), however, no official figure has been announced. Notably, this expectation is based on previous royal ceremonies. The Queen had died on September 8 at the age of 96.

