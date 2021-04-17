Queen Elizabeth II Releases First Solo Royal Statement Since Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday released her first-ever solo statement since the demise of the UK’s Prince and her 73-year long husband Philip. Extending support and sympathy to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Queen, who has been in an eight-day period of mourning since the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, said that she had been “saddened” by death and destruction caused by a series of volcanic eruptions. While most of her statements begin with ‘Prince Philip and me,’ this would be the first time that Queen Elizabeth II dressed people singularly. In the statement obtained by British media outlets, Elizabeth II said that her thoughts were with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected.

The 94-year-old monarch lamented the devastation and the major disruption caused in the Commonwealth nation by the volcanic eruptions in recent days. She said that her prayers were with the evacuees at this very difficult time, adding that she “sends thanks” to the emergency services, first responders, and all those involved in the relief effort. The St. Vincent volcanic eruptions have seen strong explosive phases in the last 72 hours, with another phase of eruption breaking out last night at 20:30 local time. The dangerous outburst lasted for over 40 minutes, producing a plume that shot close to 30,000 ft (10 km) altitude in the sky.

[Queen Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds on their wedding day, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: AP Photo/File]

[Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. Credit: AP File]

No mention of Philip's death

Hot turbulent avalanches sent the region in catastrophic turmoil as hot ash and lava flowed down the Rabacca River on the east coast in the Sandy Bay area yesterday. La Soufriere volcano is located in the island’s northern region and poses the biggest threat of multiple volcanic eruptions. UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, Didier Trebucq called the eruption humanitarian crisis that displaced some 20,000 people, roughly one-fifth of the population, and as many as 6,000 are considered vulnerable. As Queen expressed solidarity with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, located in the southern Caribbean, which consists of more than 30 islands and cays, she hadn’t anywhere spoken about her late husband Philip’s death.

(Image Credit: AP)