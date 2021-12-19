Queen Elizabeth II Urges Prince William Not To Fly Choppers Amid Safety Concerns: Report

Queen Elizabeth II has urged Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to avoid flying helicopters with his wife Kate Middleton and their children amid safety concerns. Her Majesty is believed to be "terrified" that any unforeseen disaster may strike, putting the succession in jeopardy, reported The Sun on Saturday, December 18. She expressed her fears to the future king, saying she is terrified that any tragedy could happen, the British newspaper reported citing a source close to the 95-year-old monarch.

According to an unwritten rule, senior royals are forbidden from flying together. However, the protocol was eased when William's family grew and began to split their time between London and Norfolk. 39-year-old William, the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess of Wales Diana, has been the second in line to the British throne since his birth. Meanwhile, a shift in the line of succession may put Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to the throne - after the couple left the royal service for a life in California.

The Queen had several conversations with William after he had flown his family the 115 miles from Kensington Palace to their residence in Norfolk, the report stated. It comes after a thorough investigation was ordered into two near-misses in a single royal helicopter journey. Notably, William is a proficient and trained pilot who spent five years in the Royal Air Force as a search and rescue pilot. "The Queen is aware that William is a good pilot, but she does not believe it is worth the risk for all five of them to continue flying together. She fears of any untoward incident which would eventually lead to a constitutional crisis," sources told The Sun.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to send Christmas Gifts to Harry and Meghan's kids

It should be mentioned here that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, will be sending Christmas presents to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children despite the reported rift caused by Markle and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, local media reported, citing a royal expert. Harry and Meghan will not be celebrating Christmas in the United Kingdom. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the OK magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be giving presents to everyone in their family including all the children.

