Queen Elizabeth II Will 'seriously Consider' Handing Her Crown To Prince Charles: Report

Following the death of Prince Philip, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is "seriously" considering handing over her Crown to Prince Charles this week, according to Express UK. A former senior member of the Royal household reportedly said that she is giving serious thought to stepping down and handing over her reign to Prince Charles. The official added that the Queen is mindful of her age and wants to make sure that when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless. As per the former royal household member Queen has given the matter "considerable thought" and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously "consider passing the reign" to her son.

It is worth noting that according to royal succession rules, the Queen cannot retire without abdication but she can stop all of her royal duties and responsibilities should her health become a concern. If the Queen does get too sick to carry out her duties, a regent would step in as a placeholder. If this were the case, the Queen’s regent would likely be the heir to the throne, Prince Charles. As first in line to the British throne, Prince Charles would carry on with his mother’s responsibilities until he becomes the King.

That been said, currently, there is no indication that the Queen is struggling with her health. Although she has been cutting back on her duties - especially after the death of her husband Prince Philip, who worked until he was 96-years-old, before retiring to Wood Farm in Norfolk. But the Queen had also promised on her 21st birthday to serve the Commonwealth as long as she lived and her vow will mean a lot to her as she has put duty before everything her entire life.

Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday on April 21 is expected to be a sombre affair as it will be taking place under continuing restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic and just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip. According to Harper Bazaar, the Queen is expected to spend time with a small group of family members on Wednesday to celebrate her birthday. The media outlet also informed that a new birthday portrait of the monarch will not be released to the public as Queen Elizabeth’s official mourning period continues until this Friday.

