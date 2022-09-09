Last Updated:

Queen Elizabeth II News LIVE: UK's Beloved Monarch No More; King Charles Ascends Throne

United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on September 8, at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Following her death, world leaders poured condolence and recalled her courageous actions taken during her tenure as the monarch. With the Queen's passing, her eldest son, Charles - Prince of Wales - will ascend the throne.

10:04 IST, September 9th 2022
09:39 IST, September 9th 2022
Sporting events cancelled following Queen Elizabeth's demise

The world of sport came to a halt following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf, rugby, and cycling events, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence. 

The second day of the 3rd cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval was suspended as a mark of respect, while matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off.

 

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
King Charles III to address the nation today

Charles and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, stayed at the Balmoral Castle, where the Queen breathed her last, on Thursday. He will travel to London on Friday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss, before making a televised address to the nation. 

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
What will the Royal Funeral entail?

Ahead of the UK Queen's passing, a number of plans were set in place including Operation Unicorn. As per the plans in Operation Unicorn, which is expected to be followed since the UK Queen passed away in Scotland, her mortal remains will be taken to Holyrood Palace before being taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh to lie in state.

On a train, thereafter, her remains will be taken to London. Ahead of the funeral, which is to take place after 10 days, the UK Queen's coffin will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for three days and members of the public are invited to pay their respects during this time. 

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
Brazil declares three days of mourning

According to Spectator Index, Brazil has declared three days of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth.

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
Condolences pour in from all corners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying that she provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, PM Modi said, recalling his "memorable" meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country is “devastated” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.” US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that Elizabeth was “more than a monarch” and that “she defined an era.”

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
Britain's new king mourns death of mother as moment of 'greatest sadness'

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, the rightful heir to the British throne and new king, said on Thursday that the death of his mother is a moment of the "greatest sadness" for him and all members of his family.

 

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
King Charles III succeeds as Queen dies

The British monarchy's rules state that a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies. That means Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles' formal coronation. 

09:14 IST, September 9th 2022
Queen Elizabeth II no more

United Kingdom's monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. She was the world's second-longest reigning monarch. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”. The Queen had not been keeping well ever since she tested positive for COVID-19, in February.

