Ahead of the UK Queen's passing, a number of plans were set in place including Operation Unicorn. As per the plans in Operation Unicorn, which is expected to be followed since the UK Queen passed away in Scotland, her mortal remains will be taken to Holyrood Palace before being taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh to lie in state.

On a train, thereafter, her remains will be taken to London. Ahead of the funeral, which is to take place after 10 days, the UK Queen's coffin will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for three days and members of the public are invited to pay their respects during this time.