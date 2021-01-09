Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip on Saturday became a part of the 1.5 million people in the United Kingdom to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said in an official statement. Both the Queen (94) and the Prince (99) are part of the high-priority risk group of people aged over 80 who have been prioritized to receive the COVID-19 jabs.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," a spokesperson said. As per reports, the UK monarchs received the shots in the Windsor castle where they are currently spending the national lockdown.

Read: UK Records Highest Single-day Death Toll Since Start Of Pandemic, Hospitals Under Pressure

Read: UK Warns 'act Like You've Got It' As Cases Rise, Urges People To Follow Precautions

Netizens react

Two more centuries with Queen Elizabeth II on the throne. — joaobimbato (@JoaoBimbato) January 9, 2021

We almost lost her during the Bubonic Plague, good news. — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) January 9, 2021

Vaccine save the queen! — Linda (@polimich85) January 9, 2021

My 92-year-old grandmother who has been shielding for almost a year now still hasn’t received the vaccine, but I’m glad the Queen who is so exposed when going food shopping or when she is busy on the frontline working as a nurse managed to get hers — Robyn (@robynjournalist) January 9, 2021

I thus pronounce her immortal and a celestial. Welcome aboard .... — Satan ™️ (@TweetOfSatan_) January 9, 2021

Great to hear that The Queen and Prince Philip have had their Covid-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/YD1qWTs3eN — 💙 (@VHRoyalist) January 9, 2021

Coronavirus in the UK

Ever since the detection of the new strain of Coronavirus in the UK, the country has been witnessing a daily surge of cases with no signs of improvement. The UK on January 8 recorded its highest single-day record with nearly 1,325 deaths taking Britain’s official death toll to 79,833. Its daily rise of cases was marked at 68,053.

The news of the highest death toll comes as the government launches a new campaign in England urging people to “act like you’ve got” the virus. The grim news also came just hours after the UK regulator authorized a third COVID vaccine for emergency use.

Earlier this week, the government had ordered an additional 10 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine which has shown 94% efficacy against the highly-infectious disease in the final phase of clinical trials. Before Moderna’s COVID-19 jab, UK became the first nation in the world to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and has already begun its roll out along with the ones developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Read: UK To Vaccinate Out Of Pandemic By Looking To Local GPs

Read: Public Warned Against COVID-19 Vaccine Scams In UK

(With Agency Inputs)