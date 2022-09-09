While the world mourned the tragic death of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997, in a horrific car crash, Queen Elizabeth II was criticised for appearing detached and aloof at the time of tragedy as she remained quiet at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland with her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12 respectively. However, after about 20 years of Princess Daina's death, a heartfelt letter written by Queen Elizabeth surfaced, which the Queen wrote to one of her closest aides, Lady Henriette Abel Smith.

According to the reports, the letter, which provided a glimpse into the Queen's role in her family, was obtained by Daily Mail after it was auctioned off following Lady Abel Smith’s death in 2005. The letter written after his son's ex-wife Princess Diana showed the emotional side of her majesty. Most part of the letter was typed, but a handwritten postscript was also visible in the letter.

"Thank you so much for your letter about Diana's tragic death. It was indeed dreadfully sad, and she is a huge loss to the country. But the public reaction to her death, and the service in the Abbey, seem to have united people round the world in a rather inspiring way. William and Harry have been so brave and I am very proud of them," the typed part of the letter read.

"I think your letter was one of the first I opened—emotions are still so mixed up but we have all been through a very bad experience," the Queen wrote in the postscript which reflected her emotional response to the family's horrific loss. The letter clearly showed that the Queen's grief was deeply felt in private.

Princess Diana’s Death

The news of Princess Diana's sudden death in a car accident in 1997 shook Britain and sent shockwaves across the globe. Diana, the Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family and was the first wife of Charles III, who was Prince of Wales at the time. She was also the mother of Princes William and Prince Harry.

Diana's death was one of the most tragic incidences in the history of Britain as she was one of the most loved royal family members in the country. She is still remembered for her kindness and as one of the most prominent philanthropic of the world. She was known as the "People’s Princess" and also battled some of the ordeals of royal life.