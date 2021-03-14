Queen 'not An Act You Can Follow', Says Royal PR Expert After Meghan's Oprah Interview

With Royal commentators accusing The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle of putting “an act from start to the end” in her wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, a new perspective has been lended by the British royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. Speaking with UK’s broadcaster Express, the acclaimed commentator and royal public relations consultant said that despite Meghan and Harry’s sensational interview, he does not expect an “overall change in attitude” of the Brits towards institutional monarchy.

“Queen is not an act that you can follow”, Fitzwilliams alleged, adding that there might be changes in the style of monarchy by Prince Charles when he takes over, but as rumours have had it, the Prince of Wales will not “thin the line” when he ascends the throne. The former had earlier condemned the "absolutely devastating accusations" made by Meghan on LIVE TV against the Royal family.

Experts have been speculating that after the possible demise of the 68-year-old British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her trusted royal, also the one closest to the throne Prince Charles will streamline ‘The Firm’, a name given by his grandfather, King George VI.

This, made easier with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, opted out of the crown lineage owing to the mounting controversies. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brewed fresh lurid headlines with allegations of racism, The Duke of York had earlier subjected the Royals to scrutiny for being a confidant to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell who are convicted sex offenders.

Prince of Wales 'in despair'

While it has been reported by the British press for some time that when he inherits his mother’s throne, Prince of Wales will shrink the monarchy to minimalist abolishing extended Windsor members, Royal expert Fitzwilliams negated that view in the aftermath of Markle’s interview. This comes in spite of the British royal aides in the palace informing sources of British broadcasters that Prince Charles, Harry’s father, was “in a state of despair” after he learnt about the interview.

Among the four royal commentators, namely Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, the editor of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, and royal commentator Fitzwilliams and Victoria Arbiter that came forward to analyze the aftermath of the faltering interview on Prince Charles and the monarchy, Fitzwilliams said that the Britishers’ opinion will hardly change. “Monarchy goes back to a thousand years with the exception of civil war,” he told the network, adding that the percentage of citizens that support a republic according to YouGov has always been around 20 per cent.