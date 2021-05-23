Queen Sends Off UK's Largest Warship As It Set Sails For South China Sea; To Halt In India

As a “special farewell,” UK’s Queen Elizabeth II visited the country’s largest warship group on May 22 before it embarks on its visit to 40 nations including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea through the South China Sea. Led by the British monarch, the UK’s Carrier Strike Group will visit more than one-fifth of the world’s nations when it sails next month. She was also briefed on the entire plan by Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group with the Queen meeting with the officers who will "make it happen."

As per Royal Navy’s official release, the task group will visit all the nations including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore in a deployment covering 26,000 nautical miles. Meanwhile, the group will also embark upon exercises with French carrier FS Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean along with naives and aircraft from other allies such as the United States, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Japan, UAE.

📸A special farewell visit from Her Majesty The Queen...



Her Majesty visited @HMSQNLZ as the aircraft carrier heads off on her #UKCarrierStrikeGroup deployment later today.



Read more: https://t.co/D0TD9xdASS pic.twitter.com/CuYseiipn7 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) May 22, 2021

We were honoured with a very special send off:



Her Majesty The Queen was briefed on our plan by Commodore Moorhouse - and met the sailors, marines and aviators who will make it happen on her behalf.@smrmoorhouse #CarrierStrike pic.twitter.com/5bCv3YX4kl — HMS Queen Elizabeth🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) May 22, 2021

“Three cheers for Her Majesty The Queen”



The ship’s company bid farewell to The Queen as she departs HMS Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/AGpYeLn9P6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 22, 2021

What consists of Carrier Strike Group?

In the Pacific, the ships from the Carrier Strike Group will mark the 50th anniversary of the Five Powers Defence Arrangements between Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the UK by taking part in Exercise Bersama Lima. Notably, HMS Diamond and Defender; frigates HMS Richmond and Kent; an Astute-class submarine in support below the waves; and Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ships RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring are being deployed for the first time in the group.

Additionally, over 30 aircraft will also embark across the task group that include F-35 jets from 617 Squadron, the Dambusters, and the US Marine Corps’ VMFA-211; Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron and Merlin helicopters from 820 and 845 Naval Air Squadrons. Royal Marines from at least 42 Commanda will also be deployed with the carrier. Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen and American Arleigh Burke destroyer USS The Sullivans are also participating.

‘Projecting UK’s influence’

In a statement, UK’s Defence Secretary ben Wallace noted that when Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail next month, “it will be flying the flag for Global Britain – projecting our influence, signalling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow.”

“The entire nation can be proud of the dedicated men and women who for more than six months will demonstrate to the world that the UK is not stepping back but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system of the 21st Century,” he added.

Why is the mission being carried out?

As per Royal Navy, the upcoming deployment is aimed to bolster the already strong defence partnerships in the Pacific region where the UK is dedicated to reaching an even more enduring regional defence and security presence. It further added that the scheduled events in Singapore, Korea, Japan and India will provide the opportunity to enhance the security partnership and elevate the political relations. Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, said that Carrier Strike Group (CSG21) is “significant as the first operational deployment of a Queen Elizabeth-class carrier but, at the strategic level, it symbolises so much more.”

“The most significant deployment of its kind for a quarter of a century, it is a visible demonstration of the Royal Navy’s resurgence after decades of contraction,” Moorhouse added. In its totality, the units from the Carrier Strike Group next month will visit more than 40 countries and undertake in excess of 70 engagements, visits, air exercises and operations.

IMAGE: @RoyalNavy/Twiter