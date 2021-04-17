Queen Steps Out For The First Time After Prince Philip's Death Ahead Of Funeral Service

British Queen Elizabeth II was seen for the first time after her husband The Duke of Edinburgh’s death, leaving the Windsor Castle in a green Jaguar for Frogmore Gardens to walk the new puppies. She appeared to be wearing a bonnet and sunglasses as she drove towards the gardens where Prince Philip’s funeral is scheduled to be held today. The British media reported that Prince Harry has been isolating at Frogmore Cottage at a walking distance from where Queen headed to walk her pooches. It is also the burial ground of Queen’s Mother. As she prepares to say her final goodbye to her husband whose funeral rites will be held at St George’s Chapel, the British Queen for the first time drove out of Windsor Castle with a corgi and a dorgi named Muick and Fergus.

According to UK broadcasters, Elizabeth II is 'bearing up well'. Yesterday, remembering her husband, with whom she spent 74 years in marriage raising a family, she released a heartfelt image of her and Philip relaxing at her Balmoral estate in 2003. The photo, according to the Royal Family’s Twitter handle, was taken by The Countess of Wessex. It depicts the Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick hills. A royal source told UK’s Mirror that the photograph is one of the most cherished and Queen’s own favourite as it evokes happy memories at one of their “favourite places in the world”. In fact, she named the new Corgi pup Muick after the favourite spot where she and late Prince Philip had spent most of her time with the Duke of Edinburgh.

A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of.



With words by the Poet Laureate,

The Patriarchs - An Elegy. pic.twitter.com/rUr1cNi8lS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003.



ðŸ“·Photograph by The Countess of Wessex. pic.twitter.com/CE030Ux0UB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

Queen has been "amazing"

The Countess of Wessex, meanwhile in a statement earlier said that the Queen has been "amazing" in holding up after the demise of her partner who died aged 99. She will bid her goodbye to Prince Philip at the ceremonial funeral today. Earlier the military paid tribute to Prince Philip with royal gun salutes across the UK. It is understood that the Queen has asked the Royal family members not to appear in military uniforms. Queen's decision was made to avoid the awkward situation for the Duke of Sussex to be the only one without the military uniform as he was stripped of his military titles after he and Markle stepped down from their Royal duties.Harry who served in the British Army for over a decade had also been reportedly “determined” to get his honorary military titles (Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) back.

