UK: Shoppers Flock To Shopping Centres As Some Shops Reopened After A Three-month Lockdown

As shopping centres and retail parks in England reopened on June 15 after three-month lockdown, long queues of shoppers were reportedly formed across High Streets. According to an international media outlet, London’s Oxford Street, which UK’s best-known shopping destination, crowding was great that approximately 3,000 people signed a petition to close it. In the other parts of the country, Primark was also a big draw for customers as England allowed to reopen stores, however, with strict safety measures.

The research firm Springboard reportedly said that the footfall was 38.8 per cent higher than last week. While speaking to an international media outlet, Diane Wehrle, who is the marketing and insights director, said that the footfall has risen by more than the authorities anticipated. However, she also noted that it was certainly helped by the weather, as it made queuing more ‘pleasurable experience’.

As per reports, big queues were seen outside Nike store in Central London and in Manchester, people waited almost an hour outside Primark, TK Maxx and Foot Locker. Several people who were standing in the long lines also complained that there had been a lack of social distancing, however, several stores have placed restrictions on the number of people who can be inside at any one time. The retailers reportedly also said that the stock had been spread out in a bid to allow physical distancing.

UK PM urges shoppers to ‘shop with confidence’

The safety measures also included plastic screens at the tills and floor markings to keep shoppers two metres apart. Several stores reportedly are also using disposable covers for customers, while some shoe stores urged people to wear disposable socks before they try on shoes. While majority shoppers adhered to the safety guidelines, they were also concerned about others who were not following the measures. The Springboard reportedly also said that the footfall was likely to rise further in the coming weeks.

Even with growing concerns, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “People should shop, and shop with confidence”. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak also encouraged shoppers to support the High Street kick back into the business and reassured people that the COVID-19 infection rate was within a range that allows the reopening. He said, “People need to have the confidence that it's safe... and I can give that assurance”.

(Image: @kremlinRU14/Twitter)

