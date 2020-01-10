Reasons Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Decided To Leave Royal Family

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as ‘senior members’ of the Royal family, speculation around reasons behind the decision started. The couple wanted to take a “progressive new role” which was also aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up “normally” with awareness about his royal heritage.

Though the couple chose not to highlight the problems that forced them to take such a radical step, the rift was evident for a long time. In October, the names of Harry and Meghan were removed from the Royal Foundation website list and their charity projects were also omitted from the projects listed on the site.

Uncomfortable from the constant spotlight

Meghan was reportedly uncomfortable with the constant spotlight on her personal life and have also spoken about the struggles for being part of the Roya family. In an interview, she said that she had no idea of what she would face after the marriage.

The former actress revealed that her friends had warned about the consequences of marriage in a Royal family. Meghan’s British friends told her that the tabloids would destroy her life.

Harry also came in support of his wife’s statement and said that most of the news in tabloids are untrue. Drawing links to his past, he said that he has a family to protect and he doesn’t want Meghan to experience what her mother went through.

The marriage also became a financial headache for the Royal family since Meghan, an American citizen, required to pay tax in the US for any income and allowances she received.

The Royal couple, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to The Queen. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement read.

Soon after the announcement, reports emerged that Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals called on aides to find a "workable solution".

Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” read the statement.

