Republic Day 2022: Boris Johnson Greets Indians, Asserts 'UK & India Tied By Deep Bonds'

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, UK PM Boris Johnson extended wishes to the Indian government and its citizens on the auspicious occasion. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the two countries are tied by deep bonds that span through generations. In a statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Johnson had also stated that the people of the UK and India are connected with the bonds of rich culture and heritage. He added that as two diverse democracies, he is proud of India and the UK’s “strong friendship” demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations.

“I look forward to fortifying those bonds as we bring our ambitions, people and economies together to prosper for the next 75 years and beyond," added UK PM Boris Johnson’s congratulatory message.

The UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced.



I want to send my best wishes from the UK to the people of India, and to all British Indians, on India’s Republic Day 🇬🇧🇮🇳 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 26, 2022

Apart from the UK PM, several other world leaders also extended their wishes to India. Bhutan’s PM Lotay Tshering conveyed prayers of the people of Bhutan for India’s lasting peace and prosperity, while Nepalese PM and President commended India’s remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and technology innovation. Australian PM Scott Morrison also extended his wishes to India and his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi.

Bangladesh Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina extended warm wishes to the people of India. On behalf of US President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also extended warm wishes to India. While speaking at a press briefing, Psaki said that the partnership between India and the US is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values. Other countries which extended greetings on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic day include Foreign ministers of Maldives, Latvia, Madagascar, Columbia and Iran.

Republic Day parade

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day celebrations were held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. 25 tableaux from different states and those from different Ministries were displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also included two from the DRDO about India's technological advancement in the defence sector.

There was a scintillating performance by 485 dancers from 15 states showcasing India's unity in diversity. The Indian Air Force's presentation saw the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat' event with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. A show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones is scheduled on this occasion.

