Rishi Sunak Expresses Concern Over British MPs Engaging In 'sex And Heavy Drinking' Abroad

UK PM Rishi Sunak has expressed concern over reports that British MPs met with sex workers in their hotel rooms and engaged in raucous drinking while on parliamentary trips abroad, as per a report from the Guardian. The prime minister's deputy official spokesperson said the oversight of trips taken by all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) was a matter for parliament, but expressed concern about some of the behavior reported by Politico and the Times. "We have seen some of the reports and some of the behavior reported is clearly very concerning," the spokesperson said. "The prime minister believes MPs should be working hard for the public and the vast majority are focused on trying to solve our shared challenges, whether that be supporting the most vulnerable or working to making our schools better and streets safer."

There has been longstanding concern about the operation of APPGs, which often organize fact-finding trips for British MPs abroad where there can be hospitality paid for by foreign governments or companies. The Times reported on Wednesday that some senior government figures are concerned that MPs and peers are engaging in "sex and heavy drinking" on foreign visits, and that incriminating evidence could be used against those who are misbehaving. An investigation by Politico earlier this month claimed that one former Conservative MP asked where the nearest brothel was when he visited a country in Southeast Asia, and that a former minister stayed on after official trips to pursue his "interest in women".

Former Labour Leader criticises the behaviour of MPs as well

The regulation of APPGs is being examined by the standards committee as part of an ongoing inquiry. "The process around them is a matter for the [Houses of] Parliament rather than government," the prime minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said. The reports of inappropriate behavior on parliamentary trips have caused outrage among the public and politicians alike. "This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable and has no place in public life," said opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. "Those responsible should be held to account and face the consequences of their actions." These latest reports have called into question the judgment and integrity of some MPs and have raised concerns about the oversight of parliamentary trips abroad. It remains to be seen what action, if any, will be taken in response to these disturbing reports.