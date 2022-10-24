"Rishi Sunak Isn't Even British" Says 'racist' Caller On UK's Popular Show, Host Hits Back

A caller in Sangita Myska's show on LBC, who claimed to be a member of the Tory party, said, "Rishi Sunak isn't even British."

The person on the call, who appeared to be supporting Boris Johnson, said, "Rishi Sunak does not love England as he is not English, Boris Johnson loves England because he is English." However, the host Sangita Myska pointed out that Rishi Sunak was born in England and whereas Boris Johnson was born in the United States of America.

Sangita Myska eviscerates this racist caller who says Tory party member won't vote for Sunak because 'he doesn't represent Britain'.

It is also worth noting that Boris Johnson has Turkish ancestry. The caller questioned if he cannot be a Prime Minister in Saudi Arabia then why should Rishi Sunak, a person who is 'not English' be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sangita asks the caller what would Rishi Sunak have to do to prove he is loyal to Britain, to which the caller replied that there was nothing Rishi Sunak can do because he is not English and never will be.

Replying back sharply, Sangita Myska shut down the caller saying, “I think you are fundamentally a racist, and it’s absolutely fascinating that you and other Tory Party members think like this.”

It is to be noted that if Rishi Sunak becomes the Prime Minister of the UK, he will be the nation's first Hindu Prime Minister, however, he won't be the first non-christian Prime Minister.

History of the Tory Party

The Conservative party of Britain is the oldest political party in the democratic world. One of the most seminal leaders of the Conservative party and Prime Minister of the UK was Benjamin Disraeli, who was Jewish, although he later converted to Anglican Christianity.

Rishi Sunak has already secured the support of more than 100 MPs, whereas Penny Mordaunt, who is the only remaining contestant after Boris Johnson's announcement that he will not enter the leadership contest, has secured the support of merely 24-25 MPs. If she does not cross the 100 MPs threshold then Rishi Sunak would become the leader of the Tory party and the Prime Minister of the UK as there would be no need to contest the vote of the Tory party membership. Rishi Sunak had thrown his hat in the Tory party leadership race during the summer race but lost to Liz Truss, as Truss won more votes due to her promise of corporate tax cuts. Rishi refused to commit to corporate tax cuts as he said, "now is not the time".