Rishi Sunak Speaks To Zelenskyy, Vows Continued Support To Ukraine In First Call As UK PM

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Rishi Sunak held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. While speaking with the President, Sunak on Tuesday affirmed the UK's backing and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. According to a press release from the British government, “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this evening to underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine.”

Under his leadership, the Prime Minister promised that the United Kingdom will continue to help Ukraine, and President Zelenskyy could rely on his administration to do the same.

Furthermore, taking to Twitter, the newly appointed prime minister said, “A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine.”

Both leaders agreed to put pressure on Putin's 'barbaric regime'

Besides this, the release noted that both leaders agreed that maintaining economic sanctions would keep pressure on Putin's "barbaric regime". Sunak also stressed the significance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's efforts in Ukraine to guarantee nuclear safety and offer transparency surrounding any false information.

The Prime Minister even received congratulations from President Zelenskyy on his appointment and Diwali greetings. Thanking him, Sunak expressed his hope that they would soon get the chance to meet in person.

Following the conversation, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy also said in a tweet, “In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in UK-Ukraine relations but the story is the same - full support in the face of Russian aggression.” He added, “I appreciate PM’s first call to Ukraine. And always grateful for the support of the people.”

Meanwhile, apart from Zelenskyy, Oleksii Danilov, the head of Ukraine's national security council and the most dependable senior adviser to the President, voiced confidence by claiming that the new prime minister would help his country in the same manner as Boris Johnson and Liz Truss did. “Britain has been helping us since the first days of the war", Danilov stated in an exclusive interview with Sky News.

Oleksii Danilov said that while Johnson was the UK's prime minister, he routinely communicated with the president of Ukraine during the initial days of the war. The President’s top adviser said in the interview, “I am more than sure that the next prime minister will do the same for our country, as Johnson and Truss did, and it will be a continuation of the great help that the people of Great Britain are doing.”

