The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Royal Family: Prince Andrew Steps Back From Public Duties Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

UK News

Royal Family sucked into 'black hole' as Duke of York gets engulfed in Epstein scandal, crisis expert claim. Read more and check out the official statement here

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Royal Family

As the outcry from the British royal's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein showed no sign of abating, Prince Andrew on Wednesday said he was cancelling his public engagements. Prince Andrew is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II's. He has been under pressure since a television interview broadcast on Saturday, in which he defended his links to the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in prison in August.

ALSO READ: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Asks Prince Andrew To Share Information With US

Official statement

In the statement, 59-year-old Andrew said that he has now recognised his links to Epstein had become a 'major disruption' to the royal family and the charities and organisations associated with it and which is why he asked the Queen if he may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future. The Queen has given her permission.

ALSO READ: UK's Prince Andrew Accused Of Using N-word In Meeting At Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew said that he unequivocally regrets his 'ill-judged association' with Jeffrey Epstein. In an interview, Prince Andrew said that Epstein's suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and he deeply sympathises with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew's Recent Interview Called 'nuclear Explosion Level Bad'

As a closing note, Prince Andrew said that he hopes that the victims will be able to rebuild their lives, and that he is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required. Prince Andrew has been under increasing criticism for his relationship with the financier, with a number of sponsors severing ties with the royal after an interview he gave with the BBC.

This isn’t the first time that the royal has faced flak because of his connections to the convict. It has been reported that Andrew had to quit as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom after a picture of himself and Epstein strolling in Central Park had provoked controversy. 

ALSO READ: Britain's Prince Andrew Denies Meeting Sex Accuser Virginia Roberts

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG