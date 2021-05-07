S Jaishankar & Dominic Raab Focus On India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Post G7

External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have welcomed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and dicussed how they could coordinate endeavours to deliver deeper cooperation, said British High Commission (BHC) on Friday after a virtual meeting between the two leaders on May 6.

A United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said,

"They noted the importance of working together to tackle global challenges such as climate change, coronavirus and countering shared threats including malign cyber activity." He added, the two ministers reflected on key achievements, such as the Enhanced Trade Partnership announced earlier this week, which removes market barriers and will help create new British and Indian jobs, including in strategic areas like science and technology.

The spokesperson said that both leaders discussed priority areas for further progress, across trade, defence and security, climate and health. They also welcomed the Migration and Mobility Partnership, announced this week, which will strengthen the 'living bridge' of people between the UK and India.

Building on their discussions in New Delhi last year, the Ministers agreed to ensure delivery of the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations, agreed by Boris Johnson and PM Modi on May 4, as the foundation of an elevated India-UK relationship.

The Foreign spokesperson also said,

"They discussed regional issues including the UK's successful application for ASEAN Dialogue Parnter Status, and how the two countries and ASEAN nations could work together to bring an end to the military coup in Myanmar."

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar concluded the bilateral foreign ministers' meeting with British counterpart Dominic Raab on May 6 during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in London. Jaishankar, taking to his Twitter, informed that the focus was on responsibility for implementing the '2030 Roadmap'. He said he is confident that there will be early progress on many fronts. Jaishankar further mentioned that the two diplomats explored "strategic convergences" across regions and discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation in some detail. After members of the Indian delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Jaishankar was forced to take his scheduled meetings virtually.

Hinting on similar coclusions, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab acknowledged on Twitter,

Great to meet virtually with @DrSJaishankar and discuss how 2030 UK-India Roadmap will boost trade, create jobs & reinforce maritime & cyber security cooperation. As @BorisJohnson & @narendramodi set out this week, we are strengthening the friendship between 🇬🇧🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UCylIQdYuK — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 6, 2021

Jaishankar also met with the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London. Blinken and MEA discussed the COVID-19 crisis, vaccine production capacity and supply chains.

What is '2030 Roadmap'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson held a virtual rendezvous on May 4 and agreed upon an ambitious 'Roadmap 2030' that will elevate bilateral ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership". The Roadmap is expected to build a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in key areas like trade, economy, defence and security, climate action and health. The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' and announced intent to negotiate a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

It is to be noted, India is not a G7 member but among other countries who are invited to attend the first in-person meeting of the grouped foreign ministers, in more than two years. After members of the Indian delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Jaishankar was forced to take his scheduled meetings virtually.