Sadhvi Ritambhara's Programme In Ilford Cancelled Amid Communal Tensions In The UK

In view of the prevailing tension in the United Kingdom, Sadhvi Ritambhara's programme scheduled in Ilford for September 23 has been cancelled, Republic Media Network learnt from sources. This was after the Member of Parliament for Ilford South Sam Tarry wrote to the Secretary of State and Mayor.

In the letter, Tarry highlighted how he was contacted by several of his constituents, expressing their deep reservation over the planned visit of the Sadhvi. He wrote, "As you will know, Sadhvi Rithambhara is a hugely divisive figure, known for her xenophobic speeches and rhetoric, in particular against the Muslim community in India. She was previously arrested on grounds of inciting communal violence in the wake of the Babri Masjid's demolition, which led to the death of over 2000 people."

"It is my constituents and my belief that her Islamophobic rhetoric has no place within our multicultural and diverse community of Ilford and I am deeply worried about the potential stoking of communal tension, should her visit be allowed to progress," the letter further read.

Protests in Birmingham against the already-postponed event of Sadhvi Ritambhara

Pertinently, her programme was scheduled in Birmingham for September 20, but was cancelled owing to her ill-health. Depite this, a mob comprising 200 makes protesters circled Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre located on Spon Lane in Smethwick town in West Midlands after a call for 'peaceful protest'.

One of the protesters even issued a threat in a now-viral video, saying, "This is a message from Birmingham to the BJP and RSS Hindutva supporters. You are not welcome in Birmingham. You are not welcome in Leicester. You are not welcomed anywhere in the UK. None of your speakers, none of your hate speakers, are allowed to organise this b**lsh*t. We are now here outside the Mandir. It is a peaceful protest of more than 200 people. We just want to let you know if you come down, we are all gonna be here for you. Even the speaker cancelled look how many turned up.”

Image: Twitter