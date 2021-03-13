Sarah Everard Case: Met Police Faces Investigation Into 'indecent Exposure' Report

The UK Metropolitan Police is to be investigated over its handling of an allegation of indecent exposure against the officer suspected of murdering Sarah Everard. According to BBC, the Met had received a report that a man had exposed himself at a fast-food restaurant in south London on February 28 - three days before the 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared. Now, the police watchdog will consider if the officers “responded appropriately” to the alleged incident.

Everard was last seen in Clapham, south London, on March 3. Her disappearance has prompted an outpouring of shock and anger as women across the nation share their own experiences of feeling unsafe. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she would use her role to protect women and girls. She said that every single woman and girl should be free to walk the streets without the slightest fear of harassment abuse or violence.

Separate investigation to be conducted

A serving police officer remains in custody after being detained on suspicion of Everard’s murder and kidnap, and a separate allegation of indecent exposure. According to reports, a separate investigation will look at the actions of police after they received a report of Everard’s disappearance. In a statement, the police watchdog said that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an independent investigation into whether the Met police officers responded appropriately to a report of indecent exposure.

Further, the statement said that the IOPC’s investigation follows a conduct referral from the MPS in relation to two officers, received last night, which is linked to four other referrals. The police watchdog said that they are all connected to the arrest of a serving Met police officer on suspicion of kidnap, murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure. The officials informed that now the investigation will look at the actions of the police department after the cops received a report that a man had exposed himself at a fast food restaurant in South London.

Moreover, another mandatory referral is also being assessed after it emerged that the arrested officer had sustained a head injury in custody. As per reports, the arrested man, who is in his 40s and works with the Met’s parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Commence, was taken to the hospital on Thursday following the injury. He was treated, discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held after an application to extend his detention was granted at Wimbledon Magistrate’s Court.

(Rep. image: AP)

