Reports from British constituency Chingford and Woodford Green suggest that young activists, who are flocking to support Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen have prompted a surge in sales of vegan sausage rolls from the local Greggs store. Interestingly, the same local outlet gave Shaheen her first job. Shaheen has also posted the picture of the place on social media.

Highly popular among activists

There’s a queue of Labour activists outside my old Greggs ❤️ #labourdoorstep #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/XxfoECWOem — Faiza Shaheen (@faizashaheen) November 16, 2019

Shaheen, who is contesting against Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, has inadvertently helped increase the sales. According to the activists, it is the Shaheen connection that has helped boost the sales of the vegan sausage rolls. It has somewhat made it a campaign tradition. It is so popular that when Jeremy Corbyn paid a visit in September, Shaheen took him inside to have a roll.

Corbyn scraps Universal Credit

The rolls have become so popular that swathes of young campaigners come to the store keeping them selling out. Niki a labour activist and Greggs patron while speaking to international media said that since they’ve visited the Greggs and enjoyed the vegan sausage rolls it’s become a tradition for activists. It happens particularly when they canvass around Chingford Mount as that’s the branch where Faiza worked her first job. She added that Greggs goes out of the roles at least three times in a day alone. Reportedly, about 200 labour activists everyday converge on Chingford at the weekend. Weekdays, on the other hand, see a total turnout of about 90 campaigners in a day with most of them turning out in the evening.

In the UK elections which took place today, people on the electoral roll will decide on the composition of 650 seats. Parties contesting the elections need to get past the halfway mark, i.e. at least 326, but any of the parties would be satisfied with slightly fewer seats since the Speaker and the three deputies do not take part in the voting to remain impartial. The Members of Parliament of the Sinn Féin, a left-wing Irish republican political party, do not take the oath of allegiance, so technically they never become MPs eligible to vote in the Parliament.

