Scotland Becomes First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products, Netizens Laud

Quick links:
Scottish lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to anyone who needs them, which according to campaigners makes it the first country to do so. Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill late Tuesday that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.
Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against “period poverty” — when someone who needs sanitary products can’t afford them — since 2016. She described the legislation as “practical and progressive,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Periods don’t stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important,” she said. "On the issue of period dignity, I am beyond proud that Scotland is leading the way and we have moved at a fast pace in a short space of time,” she added.
"Historic decision by Scotland to make sanitary products free," wrote one user. "How amazing, Scotland the first country in the world to offer free sanitary products. It will make a difference to so many! Well done!," said the other.
The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill has been passed unanimously by @ScotParl.— Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 25, 2020
This means that Scotland will be the first country in the world to ensure there is access to free period products for anyone who needs them. pic.twitter.com/vr9NSI8A7u
Scotland won’t be the last country to consign period poverty to history - but we are the first. Well done @MonicaLennon7 #perioddignity #worldfirst #periodproducts pic.twitter.com/4Er2vun6HJ— Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) November 24, 2020
This is fantastic stuff from the Scottish Parliament.— TOKA (@TOKATODAY) November 25, 2020
They have unanimously passed a Bill that gives free sanitary products to all women who need them in the country.
Well done, Scotland & especially to @MonicaLennon7 - who introduced it. #Scotland #PeriodProductsBill https://t.co/iCGHelppTj
Amazing @MonicaLennon7!— undu. (@undu_wearables) November 25, 2020
Free period products in public spaces!
Reusable pads & menstrual cups have been available at universities in Scotland 🤯
Plastic-free, full of dignity.
& thanks for using PERIOD not SANITARY or HYGIENE.
Let’s go Canada! 🇨🇦 https://t.co/e7OPuFUIhc https://t.co/K6xl7YRwLS
Tonight, we have made history.— Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) November 24, 2020
Scotland will be the first country in the world to make access to free period products a legal right. pic.twitter.com/WGOQeiip0l
Scotland have passed a law for free sanitary products, amazing news 🎉🎉 #scotland #freeperiodproducts pic.twitter.com/mXa3SmGD1E— 🌞Niamh🌞 (@Niamh_Angland15) November 25, 2020
Well done Scotland! More nations (especially ones with so much stigma around women's periods) should follow! So young girls can go to school, and women can go to work without the added financial worry of accessing sanitary products. https://t.co/7f62vjkPUY— Neku Edun (@NekuAE) November 25, 2020
Ntamack ruled out of France's Nations Cup match in Scotland
UK welcomes first polar bear cub in 25 years, relocated from Scotland to Yorkshire