Last Updated:

Scotland Becomes First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products, Netizens Laud

Scotland becomes the first nation in the World to make the period products freely available to all. Netizens cheer the 'right and historic' decision. Read —

Written By
Digital Desk
Scotland

Scottish lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to anyone who needs them, which according to campaigners makes it the first country to do so. Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill late Tuesday that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against “period poverty” — when someone who needs sanitary products can’t afford them — since 2016. She described the legislation as “practical and progressive,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Periods don’t stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important,” she said. "On the issue of period dignity, I am beyond proud that Scotland is leading the way and we have moved at a fast pace in a short space of time,” she added.

"Historic decision by Scotland to make sanitary products free," wrote one user. "How amazing, Scotland the first country in the world to offer free sanitary products. It will make a difference to so many! Well done!," said the other.

REACTIONS 

Ntamack ruled out of France's Nations Cup match in Scotland

UK welcomes first polar bear cub in 25 years, relocated from Scotland to Yorkshire

(With AP inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND